Lucy Leeson | Friday 22 March 2024 10:49 GMT

Labour’s Emily Thornberry laughs as she admits ‘I smoked dope’ in live interview

Labour’s shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry laughed as she admitted “I smoked dope” during a live interview today (22 March).

Ms Thornberry appeared on LBC’s breakfast show on Friday and was asked by presenter Nick Ferrari: “Emily Thornberry, did you do drugs at university?”

The MP replied: “Yeah, I smoked dope.”

“Does it matter?”, the presenter asked, as he spoke of the “fixation” the public has on politician’s past drug use.

The Labour MP replied: “It’s up to the public really, I mean it was a long time ago.”

Mr Ferrari then asked Ms Thornberry: “When did you last light up a joint?”

