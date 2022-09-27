Labour will set up ‘state-owned’ energy company if elected, says Sir Keir Starmer

Labour will establish a British “state-owned” power company if the party is elected into government, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The party’s leader said that they would set up “Great British Energy” within the first year of a Labour government to take advantage of the opportunities in “clean British power.”

“It is right for jobs, it is right for growth, it is right for energy independence from tyrants like Putin. Great British Energy will be publicly owned,” Sir Keir told the Labour party conference in Liverpool to a standing ovation.

