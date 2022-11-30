Tories are used to Marcus Rashford 'running rings around them’, says MP

Laughter broke out in the House of Commons after a Liberal Democrat MP said the government “knew what it was like to have Marcus Rashford run rings round them” after England defeated Wales at the World Cup on 29 November.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Munira Wilson referenced the England international’s successful campaign in 2020 to get the government to provide free school meals to children in England during the Christmas holidays.

“Will the prime minister give [Rashford] the best thanks possible by delivering free school meals for every child living in poverty?” Ms Wilson said.

Sign up for our newsletters.