A protester was tackled and dragged off the Epsom Derby racecourse after running across the track during the racing festival on Saturday.

The protester was filmed running across the track from the grandstand moments after the gun had been sounded.

Within seconds the protester was swarmed by a group of security guards and dragged off the course while thousands of spectators watched on.

It comes after 19 animal rights activists were arrested in the early hours of Saturday ahead of the racing festival.

While it is unclear if the individual was an animal rights protester, Animal Rising had warned it would attempt to sabotage the event despite a High Court injunction.