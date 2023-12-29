E-scooter rider arrested for drunk driving on motorway at 3am

A man riding an E-scooter has been arrested for drunk driving on the M5 motorway at 3am on Thursday, 29 December.

The 29-year-old was stopped by officers on the M5 northbound between Junction 25 (Taunton) and Junction 24 (Bridgwater).

Dashcam footage from Avon and Somerset shows Jamal Rabeh driving on the motorway’s hard shoulder in the early morning with no visibility.

Rabeh was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving without insurance, and being a learner driver on a motorway.

Avon and Somerset Roads Policing Unit said: “This rider was stopping riding their privately owner E-Scooter on the motorway at 3am whilst twice the drink drive limit.