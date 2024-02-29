**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._**

The UK is “lagging behind” when it comes to assisted dying, the daughter of Dame Esther Rantzen has said.

As Dame Esther made a fresh call for a vote on legalising assisted dying, her daughter Rebecca Wilcox said the UK needs to follow in the footsteps of other countries, such as Switzerland where it is legal.

Ms Wilcox said: “We could just follow their example. It’s so much easier than people are making it sound because it exists already.”

Dame Esther previously revealed she has joined Swiss organisation Dignitas, which offers physician-assisted suicide after she was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.