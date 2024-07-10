Fake football shirts and kits worth an estimated £98,300 have been seized as part of a crackdown in the run up to Euro 2024 and throughout the tournament.

As England’s semi-final clash approaches, City of London police’s Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) and the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) have been tackling foul play from counterfeiters, with eight people arrested for offences relating to the sale and distribution of counterfeit goods.

Counterfeiting is now thought to be the second largest source of criminal income worldwide after illegal drugs, police said.