Flames from raging wildfires in Spain’s La Palma captured by drone footage
Drone footage released by Canary Islands regional firefighters (EIRIF) showed the extent of a raging wildfire in Tijarafe, on the island of La Palma.
The forest fire that forced the evacuation of 4,000 people was being brought under control on Monday (17 July) as temperatures fell, but firefighters kept working on the active fronts and it was still far from being stabilised due to accessibility issues, authorities said.
Fires on La Palma started in the early hours of Saturday in El Pinar de Puntagorda, a wooded area in the north of the island, necessitating the evacuation of people from the villages of Puntagorda and neighbouring Tijarafe.
In Spain, temperatures could rise to as high as 44C in some regions and will not fall below 25C at night, increasing the probability of wildfires.
