Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gave a blunt four-word response when he was asked what more Europe can do to tackle migration.

Mr Orban attended a 47-member European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace on Thursday (18 July), as Sir Keir Starmer promised to repair ties with European countries.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Orban was asked: “What more can Europe do to tackle migration?”.

He replied: “Don't let them in.”

Asked about a Donald Trump victory in the US, Mr Orban said it would be “the best news for everybody”, describing the former president as a “man of the peace”.