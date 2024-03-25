Just Stop Oil protesters plaster Labour HQ in Exeter with posters and letters

Just Stop Oil protesters plastered Exeter’s Labour headquarters with posters on Monday 25 March.

Two of the group’s supporters fly-posted the building with posters and printouts of a letter sent to parliamentary candidate Steve Race last week.

The letter asked him to commit to leaving the party within six months of forming a government if they fail to revoke the Tory oil licences granted since 2021.

Mr Race sent a response which refused to commit to the pledge, according to a statement from Just Stop Oil.

Police officers attended the scene on Monday and spoke with the protesters but made no arrests.