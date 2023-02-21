Metal factory explosion sends smoke clouds into sky

Clouds of smoke were seen billowing into the sky following an explosion at a metals plant in Ohio.

At least one person was killed and 13 others injured in the incident, which sent molten metal and debris raining down on nearby buildings.

The blast occurred around 2pm on Monday (20 February) at the I Schumann & Co manufacturing plant in the city of Bedford, near Cleveland.

The explosion comes just over two weeks since a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in another Ohio city.

