Watch: Far-right protesters rally in Magdeburg after German Christmas market attack

Far-right protesters gathered in the German city of Magdeburg after five people - including a child - were killed in an attack on a Christmas market.

Around 1,000 people congregated in the city of Magdeburg on Saturday night (21 December), after misinformation about the motives of the suspected attacker spread online.

Protesters chanted “Those who do not love Germany should leave Germany” and held a banner with the word “Remigration” on it.

There were some minor scuffles with the police, according to local media reports.

Police have arrested a 50-year-old Saudi doctor identified by local media as Taleb A, who had lived in Germany since 2006 and reportedly sympathised with Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany party.