Robert Jenrick poses under ‘Starmer the farmer harmer’ sign at ‘tractor tax’ protest

Robert Jenrick posed underneath a "Starmer the farmer harmer" sign as he joined a protest against Labour's changes to agricultural inheritance tax in London on Tuesday, 19 November.

The recent Tory leadership candidate, who came second to Kemi Badenoch, explained that he travelled to Westminster with his constituents from Nottinghamshire.

Mr Jenrick echoed calls from the Conservative leader to reverse the tax, telling The Independent: "One of the first acts of a future Conservative government would be to repeal this cruel tax and give confidence back to family farmers."

Posting images from the protest on X, Mr Jenrick wrote: "It’s farmer versus Starmer. And I’ll always stand with our farmers."