Watch: Sparks fly from FedEx plane as it makes emergency landing

Sparks flew from a plane operated by FedEx as it skidded off the end of a runway at an airport in Tennessee on Wednesday, 4 October.

The Boeing 757 was making its final approach when it reported a landing gear failure, officials said.

Engines emitted smoke but there was no fire, and the plane circled before making an emergency landing.

The aircraft stopped between the runway and a road close by.

Three people, who are all accounted for, were on board the aircraft.

The incident is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.