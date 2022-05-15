Marin: Finland to join Nato to avoid war with Russia

Prime minister Sanna Marin has said that Finland has decided to join Nato to "avoid war with Russia".

"Everything changed when Russia attacked Ukraine. I personally think that we cannot trust any more that there will be a peaceful future next to Russia [on our own]," Marin said during a press conference with President Sauli Niinisto.

Sweden has expressed an interest in following Finland's footsteps, but Russia has warned of “serious military consequences” if either nation joins the alliance.

