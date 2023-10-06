Fiona Bruce presents Question Time with black eye and arm in a sling

Fiona Bruce appeared on this week’s BBC Question Time with a “black eye” and her arm in a sling.

Opening the show on Thursday night (5 October), the presenter explained that she had a nasty accident while horse riding.

“It’s the least interesting thing in the programme but in case you’re wondering, I broke my hand and I’ve got the remnants of a black eye because I fell off a horse,” Bruce explained.

“And that’s all I have to say about that,” she added, laughing.