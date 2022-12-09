Huge fire rages at shopping centre in Moscow

A huge fire engulfed a shopping centre in Moscow, Russia, early on Friday, 9 December.

The blaze broke out at the Mega Khimki mall and entertainment centre, spreading 18,000 square metres, according to TASS.

At least one person has died, the state news agency reported citing comments made by the had of the Russian emergencies ministry, Sergey Poletykin.

Emergency services said more than 70 firefighters and 20 fire engines were tackling the fire.

