Huge fire engulfs bus parked outside Paris airport

A huge fire raged inside a bus parked by Charles de Gaulle Airport near Paris on Sunday, 21 May.

Footage captured by passengers travelling past the airport on another bus shows the vehicle engulfed in flames outside one of the terminals.

Local news reported that the vehicle was a tourist bus with no passengers inside, and the driver was able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

