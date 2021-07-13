A devastating fire tore through a coronavirus ward of an Iraq hospital on Monday night, killing 92 people and leaving over 100 more injured.

Footage from outside the Al-Hussein hospital in the city of Nasiriyah shows firefighters battling the flames amid scenes of panic.

It is believed the fire was sparked by a fault in an electrical cable and made worse by oxygen cylinders which are likely to have exploded.

The ward, just three months old, contained 70 beds, according to the hospital authorities.