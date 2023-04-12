Toxic smoke pours from huge fire at recycling plant

Huge clouds of toxic smoke poured from a fire at a recycling plant in Richmond, Indiana, forcing evacuation orders for thousands of people.

According to Wayne County officials, plastics were among items burning in the fire.

Clouds of smoke were “definitely toxic”, Indiana state fire marshal Steve Jones said.

Around 2,000 people were placed under evacuation orders covering residents within half a mile of the fire.

People located downwind of the evacuation zone were encouraged to shelter in place and bring pets indoors.

