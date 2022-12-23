Fire engulfs Russian military facility in eastern Moscow

A fire has engulfed a Russian army facility in the east of Moscow.

The blaze burned for more than four hours inside garage units, emergency services told the Moskva city news agency.

Dramatic footage shared on the Readovka forum showed smoke billowing from the building.

Russia’s defence ministry has not commented on the incident.

The blaze comes after the Zvezda engineering plant in St Petersburg, which produces high-speed diesel engines for the Russian military, caught fire.

Sign up for our newsletters.