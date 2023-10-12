Shocking CCTV shows fireworks being thrown at police in a mass Bonfire Night disturbance, leading to the death of a teenager.

Mohammed Qais Ratyal, 17, died after he was impaled through the chest by a shard of glass when he fell through a greenhouse in Halifax, West Yorkshire, last year.

An inquest into his death heard how he was one of a group who had travelled from Bradford to the neighbouring town and had been setting off rockets.

Police have released photos showing those believed to be involved in the incident in the lead-up to his death.

Body cam video from 5 November also shows youths shooting pyrotechnics at police and moving vehicles in the town’s Park Ward area.