Moment allegedly ‘drunk’ passenger arrested and dragged off Southwest flight

Footage shows the moment an allegedly drunk passenger was arrested and dragged off a Southwest Airlines plane.

Kamaryn Gibson was detained following an outburst that ended with her biting and kicking a sheriff’s deputy at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport last week, authorities said.

She appeared drunk on board the flight, according to local reports.

Due to her behaviour, the flight bound for Houston, Texas, was forced to return to the gate on the evening of Monday 29 May.

“Sir, can you please get my phone?” Gibson can be heard shouting as she’s being pulled off the plane.

“I’m so confused, what’s happening?” she adds, while another passenger can be heard saying: “We’re not, you’re under arrest”.