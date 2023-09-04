Firemen rescue people trapped in cars by Storm Dana floods in Spain

Emergency service workers rescued a man trapped in a car by floods that hit Spain.

The floods were caused by a slow-moving storm system, known as a depresión aislada en niveles altos (Dana).

The rescue took place in Castelló province, with the car surrounded by waist-high flood water.

Flash floods have caused disruption just weeks after wildfires struck the country, with subway lines in the capital Madrid - and high-speed train connections with southern cities - closed on Monday morning (4 September).

Torrential rain transformed streets into rivers in Madrid, Castile, Catalonia and Valencia regions.