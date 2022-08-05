Murder-suicide suspected after family of five found dead in Orlando

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

A man has been accused of killing his wife and children in an apparent murder-suicide in Orlando, Florida.

Donovan Ramirez, 45, has been identified as a suspect. Police believe he died by suicide and killed his wife Stephanie Ramirez, 39, and their three children.

