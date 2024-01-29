Missing 11-year-old girl found locked in park bathroom in Florida

Watch the moment a missing 11-year-old girl was found by police in a locked park bathroom in Florida.

The child was safely reunited with her family after being located by Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy Sarah Ernstes and K-9 Mary Lu on Friday night (26 January).

Deputy Ernstes initially tracked the girl to a neighbour’s house, where she learned the residents had given the child a ride to a nearby apartment complex in Wimauma.

Units moved to that location and once there, K-9 Mary Lu alerted them to a locked bathroom at a park in the area.

The missing girl was talked into unlocking the door by deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

She was found safe and without injury.