Florida mother and baby rescued after car plunges into water

A mother and her baby were pulled from a car after it crashed in a water-filled ditch in Florida last week.

Sheriff's deputies in Flagler County smashed the vehicle's window to rescue the pair on 5 January.

Deputies found a "dazed and bleeding male" outside of the vehicle and an adult female and small child in a car seat were still trapped inside the vehicle, Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

The infant's head was "barely above water" and the woman was bleeding heavily.

After the rescue, all three of the people were handed over to paramedics, who then took them to hospital.

Florida highway patrol is investigating the crash.