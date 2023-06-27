Murderer who killed girl and her babysitter elbows lawyer in face in court

A murderer who killed an 11-year-old girl and her babysitter in Florida in 1990 elbowed his own lawyer in the face before being tackled to the ground in court in Monday, 26 June.

Joseph Zieler murdered Robin Cornell and her babysitter Lisa Story, 32.

The 61-year-old sexually assaulted and beat both victims before suffocating them.

Zieler was sentenced to the death penalty on Monday, 26 June.

During a court appearance on Monday, Zieler called attorney Kevin Shirley over to speak to him before hitting him in the face.