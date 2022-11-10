A building was submerged by water after partly collapsing into the ocean as Storm Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday.

Footage from Daytona Beach shows a public toilet facility leaning into the water as waves rolled up the road.

Nicole made landfall early on Thursday (10 November) as a Category 1 hurricane but was soon downgraded back to a tropical storm by the National Weather Service.

It still ripped through coastal areas bringing sustained winds near 70 mph, with higher gusts.

