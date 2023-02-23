‘Work more hours’ Therese Coffey tells people struggling to buy food

Therese Coffey has suggested those struggling to afford soaring food bills should consider working more hours.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, the Tory minister said people could also boost their income by “upskilling” in a bid to secure a higher wage.

“We do know that one of the best ways to boost their incomes is not only to get into work if they are not already, potentially to work some more hours, to get upskilled to get a higher income,” Ms Coffey said, when asked how the government can ensure “no one goes without”.

