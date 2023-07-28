Independent TV
Watch: Footballer Jesse Lingard arrives at Manchester Magistrates Court as star disqualified from driving
Former Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard has been disqualified from driving for six months and fined £900 after failing to provide details to identify the driver of his Range Rover caught speeding by police in August last year.
Lingard, 30, whose contract with Nottingham Forest ended in June, appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court to admit the offence during a brief hearing.
Frank Rogers, representing Lingard, said he was not the driver of the speeding car but missed the letter telling him to provide the drivers’ details as it went to his old address in Manchester while he was then living in Nottingham.
