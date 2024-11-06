This is the moment a hot mic catches the live reaction to a Fox host’s claim Elon Musk is the “future of the Republican party”.

Covering the results of the US presidential election on Wednesday (6 November), host Brett Baier discussed the future of the Republicans, as Donald Trump edged closer to victory following wins in key swing states.

As Baier mentioned Elon Musk’s influence, an off-camera voice can be heard whispering “Oh Lord”.

Trump has won in the key battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina - and is leading in several others - narrowing Kamala Harris’s path to victory significantly.