Gare du Nord knife attack: Assailant was 'attacking anyone approaching him'

An eyewitness to a stabbing in Paris’ Gare du Nord station this morning, 11 January, described how the suspect was “attacking anyone approaching him”.

At least six people were injured, one critically, in the attack, authorities confirmed.

The individual was “quickly neutralised”, interior minister Gerald Darnanin said.

“We were at the station’s entrance when we heard people screaming, we saw two people on the floor, with one punching the other and people were trying to separate them. That’s when the attacker took out his knife... I think he was attacking anyone approaching him,” the witness said.

