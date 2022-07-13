Apocalyptic wildfires tear through Bordeaux forest

Two major forest fires have devastated a natural region close to Bordeaux, ravaging nearly 1,000 hectares of pine forest.

Around 6,000 people have been evacuated from the tourist area of Pilat, close to the city and an additional 150 people were evacuated from Landiras due to another blaze.

Footage shared by the local fire service shows the apocalyptic blaze ripping through the forest, filling the orange sky with smoke.

Southwestern France is currently going through an intense heatwave with temperatures around Bordeaux, reaching near 40C.

