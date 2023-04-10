Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear fought back tears as he told reporters that he had lost two friends in a shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday.

“I have a very close friend that didn’t make it tonight. And I have another close friend who did not either, and one who’s at the hospital but I hope is going to make it through,” Mr Beshear said during a press conference.

Five people, including the gunman, have been killed and at least eight others have been wounded in the shooting that took place at Old National Bank.

