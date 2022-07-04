Driver carrying out fuel protest on M4 gets arrested

A woman taking part in the fuel protest on the M4 was arrested on suspicion of committing a public order offence today (4 June).

A police officer told the driver, still seating in her vehicle: “Under the Public Order Act, your condition to seat upon this procession…is to go no slower than 30 mph, you’ve traveled across the motorway doing less than that.”

Fuel protesters have brought gridlock to motorways and major A-routes across the UK by driving at a lower speed to object to the soaring price of petrol.

