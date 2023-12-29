Moment overturned fuel truck explodes on roadside in Liberia, killing 40

More than 40 people were killed after a fuel tanker which had overturned on the side of a road in Totota, Liberia, exploded.

According to authorities, the blast on Tuesday also injured at least 83 people from Totota, a town in the central part of the West African country.

Dozens had gathered around the overturned tanker to collect gasoline from it following its crash.

Footage from the scene shows large crowds next to the tanker prior to the explosion, followed by scenes of devastation immediately after it, including people on fire and large plumes of smoke.