Creeslough explosion: Funeral held for young fashion designer killed in Donegal

A fashion designer who was killed in an explosion in Co. Donegal was remembered for her “love, affection, kindness, and warmth” at her funeral today, 11 October.

Jessica Gallagher, 24, was among 10 victims killed in a blast in a building complex in Creeslough last Friday.

“Everyone who knew Jessica knew that radiant smile. That radiant smile that would light up a room with that infectious warmth that flowed from her,” Father John Duffy, delivering his homily, said.

Ireland’s police force, An Garda Siochana, is investigating the cause of the explosion.

