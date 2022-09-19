Sailors pulled a gun carriage carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to Westminster Abbey for the monarch state funeral on Monday, 19 September.

A procession took place through the streets of London as Her Majesty’s coffin travelled from Westminster Hall, where she had been lying in state for four days, to Westminster Abbey for the ceremony.

Two thousand people, including the royal family, world leaders, and senior politicians, will be in attendance at the funeral.

Millions are expected to tune in on television.

Sign up to our newsletters.