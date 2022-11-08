Anne Milton recalls Gavin Williamson’s threatening words for MP in financial trouble

Anne Milton has recalled a threatening message she says Gavin Williamson once gave her to relay to an MP in financial difficulty.

Speaking with Channel 4, the former deputy chief whip said: "I do remember him asking me to give the MP in question the cheque, and he waved it under my nose and said, 'make sure when you give him this cheque he knows that I now own him.'”

The under-fire minister resigned on Tuesday (8 November) saying allegations of bullying against him were “becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing’’.

