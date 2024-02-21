Hundreds of protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza gathered outside the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday, 21 February, as MPs debated a Scottish National Party (SNP) motion calling for an end to the bloody conflict.

It came as there was uproar in the Commons as Sir Lindsay Hoyle sparked anger among Tories and the SNP after breaking with convention to allow a vote on Labour’s call for a ceasefire.

MPs called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” amid chaotic scenes which saw Conservative and SNP MPs walk out of the chamber in protest over the Speaker’s handling of the debate.

Sir Lindsay apologised to MPs after facing calls to quit.