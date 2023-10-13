Gaza families crammed together with 'nowhere to go' as ground invasion looms

Families in Gaza are crammed together with “nowhere to go” as time runs out before Israel launches an expected ground invasion into the strip.

Sarah, 21, told The Independent “They said a building will be bombed near to our house, we gathered and read the Quran on, as Muslims it gives us tranquillity and peace”.

She shared a video showing people sat together in the dark as bombing can be heard in the background.

Her family have been told to evacuate, but they have “nowhere to go”. Now, four other families are also sheltering in the home.

Her sister and cousin have been drawing in an effort to “forget the fear, even if it was for a few minutes”.