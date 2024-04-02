Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital flattened after Israel’s latest siege

Footage of destruction of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, following the end of the latest Israeli siege.

The Israeli military has withdrawn from the site after a two-week raid, leaving behind flattened ruins and several dead bodies.

Hundreds of people returned to Gaza’s main hospital and the surrounding area after the withdrawal early on Monday 1 April.

People walked among the devastation with heavily damaged, charred buildings, and mounds of dirt that had been churned up by bulldozers.

Some residents carried dead bodies in blankets, while other bodies were lying on the ground wrapped in white shrouds.