Far-right figure Geert Wilders and his Party for Freedom (PVV), won a shock victory in one of the biggest Dutch political upsets since World War Two.

The country voted in a general election on Wednesday 23 November, with Wilders’ win being confirmed the next morning.

“The largest party in the Netherlands,” Wilders exclaimed whilst celebrating with his party.

”I’m telling you, the Netherlands, the voters have spoken, they have said they are fed up, completely fed up and we want to make sure it happens, that the Dutch will be the number one priority,” he added.