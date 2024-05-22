Labour shadow minister reveals general election falls on wedding anniversary

A Labour shadow minister has revealed he'll be spending his wedding anniversary campaigning - as it falls on the date Rishi Sunak announced as the general election.

The prime minister announced that the public will go to the polls on 4 July after months of speculation.

Many in Westminster had expected the election to be held in October or November.

Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday, 22 May, shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: "I wasn't planning to be in Dukinfield town hall getting my election count on that day."