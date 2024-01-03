The Liberal Democrats have demanded that Rishi Sunak launch a general election for May rather than “clinging on to power”.

Mr Sunak has the power to hold the vote as late as January 2025, but Sir Ed Davey has urged him to call one much earlier.

“I think people are fed up of waiting for a general election. They want change and it really shouldn’t be in the power of the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, to call that,” the Lib Dem leader said.

“He’s clinging on to power, desperate for something to turn up. That’s not right.”