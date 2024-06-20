The general election campaign is in full swing, and that means there are plenty of opportunities for politicians to go out and win vital votes.

For Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer, who are battling it out to be prime minister, every public appearance, speech and pre-planned engagement will be under the spotlight.

There are, of course, many more party leaders and prospective MPs out on the campaign trail.

And that means we have already seen plenty of bizarre moments ahead of the 4 July vote.

From Sir Ed Davey’s amusing campaign stunts, to Dawn Butler’s rap video, here are some of the strangest things we’ve seen so far.