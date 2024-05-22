Rishi Sunak calling a general election during Scotland's summer school holidays shows "disrespect," John Swinney has said.

On Wednesday (22 May), the prime minister confirmed the date the public will go to the polls is 4 July.

Schools in all but two of the 32 Scottish local authorities will be closed for the summer on that day, meaning it is likely some voters will be on holiday when the general election is held.

"This is perhaps the latest act of disrespect from a Conservative government, to call an election during the Scottish school holidays," the First Minister told reporters.