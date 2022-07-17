The five remaining Conservative leadership candidates were asked if they would support a General Election during the latest round of ITV debates.

Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, and Liz Truss all came together again for the latest round of Tory leadership debates.

When asked if they would support an imminent general election, all five candidates said a resounding no.

Unless one is called earlier, the next UK general election, where all 650 MPs are elected to the House of Commons, isn’t due until January 2025.

