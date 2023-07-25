This is the emotional final message from BBC broadcaster George Aligiah, before his tragic death at the age of 67.

Alagiah’s colleague Sophie Raworth revealed how his ‘final wish’ before his death was to come back on air and bid farewell to his audience, but he never had the chance. Instead, this message was played to BBC viewers on News at Six on Monday.

In a pre-recorded clip, Alagiah says: “I have got to a place where I see life as a gift and rather than worrying about when it's going to end and how it's going to end, I've gotten to a place where I see it for the gift it is.”